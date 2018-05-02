Mankapur police bust IPL betting racket, three arrested

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the team of Mankapur police on Friday, raided a flat in Ganpati Nagar and found three person engaged in betting on the IPL match played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The cops arrested three persons in this connection and seized four mobiles phones, a TV, and other materials collectively worth ₹ 40,500.

The names of the arrested were given as Mayur Rajkumar Ahir (30), Nehal Shailendra Joshi (25), Ankit Murali Maheshwari (27), all residents of Gavalipura, near Hanuman Mandir under the jurisdiction of Sitabuldi police station.

During the raid, cops found all the accused sitting in a flat in Ganpati Nagar behind M B Town and accepting bets on the IPL match.

Following which, the Mankapur police booked three accused under sections of 366/20 of IPC and sections 4,5 of Maharashtra Gambling (Prevention) Act and are investigating further.