Two Siblings Die in Train Accident at Saoner

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Nagpur: In a tragic incident, two brothers lost their lives after being struck by a train in Savner town of Nagpur district on Thursday morning. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:15 am on the railway tracks in Savner. The deceased have been identified as Niranjan Laxman Phirke (40) and his younger brother Yogesh Laxman Phirke (37), both residents of Savner. Both died on the spot after being hit by the train.

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Social worker Hitesh Bansod was informed about the incident by Ankit Hande, following which Police Inspector Rutuja Jadhav was alerted. A police team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

With the assistance of members of the Hitjyoti Aadhar Foundation and local residents, the bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital, where doctors confirmed both men dead. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem examination.

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The exact cause and circumstances of the incident are yet to be ascertained. Savner Police are investigating the case from all possible angles.

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