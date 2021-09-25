Sanket Waghe – student of Ramakrishna Math Vivekananda Vidyarthi Bhawan excels in UPSC Exam 2020 with AIR -266

Nagpur: Sanket Balwant Waghe a former student of Vivekananda Vidyarthi Bhavan of Ramakrishna Math, Dhantoli, Nagpur during his graduation and Post-graduation period (2015 to 2019) excelled in UPSC 2020. Waghe used to follow the regular routine of the Vivekananda Vidyarthi Bhavan. During this period, he handled various responsibilities like Co-ordinator for study circle, Assistant warden of the Hostel, mentor for junior students of Math Hostel.

He was awarded as ‘Best Student Award’ of Vivekananda Vidyarthi Bhawan also best student of Gov. Institute of Science and , He was also felicitated with Best Student Award on 93rd Anniversary of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University.

He was regular in his routine, studies, prayers and various seva of the Ramakrishna Math. Highly influenced by the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda he has a dream of ‘Character and Nation Building’. During his stay at Vivekananda Vidyarthi Bhavan he has delivered lectures on various topics such as Indian Cultural and arts and tradition, Indian Saints, Indian Revolutionary, Social reformer, …etc. Also Participated in elocution Competition, Parliamentary debate, group discussion organised by Vivekananda Vidyarthi Bhawan. He has received guidance from Rev. Swami Brahmasthananda Ji Maharaj, head of the Ramakrishna Math then warden Swami Jnanamurtyananda Maharaj.

Now he has cleared UPSC civil service examination 2020 with All India Rank-266 in his first attempt. Most Revered Swami Brahmasthananda Maharaj head of the Ramakrishna Math, Swami Jnanamurtyananda then the Warden and other Sannyasin, Brahmacharis, inmates, devotees of Ramakrishna Math congratulate him and praying to Shri Shri Ramakrishna, Holy Mother Shri Sarada Devi and great Swami Vivekanada for his bright future and successful career.