Pardi cops bust gang stealing truck’s tyres

Nagpur: Pardi Police have rounded up three accused including a juvenile for allegedly stealing truck’s tyres. Besides, arresting the accused identified as Itwaridas alias Kalu Shivnathdas Manikpuri (34), a resident of Navin Nagar, Pardi, Karankumar Kanaiyalaal Netam (19), a resident of Gharsansaar Nagar Society, Pardi and detaining a youth, Pardi cops have recovered two Apollo tyres worth Rs 50,000 and seized a truck worth Rs 12,00,000.

Based on the complaint lodged by one Ratan Potdar, cops had launched an investigation of tyres theft under Pardi Police Station. During the probe, Pardi cops came across the accused, who following the interrogation, confessed the crime.

Under the supervision of DCP Zone 5 Manish Kalvaniya and ACP Roshan Pandit, Senior PI Manohar Kotnake, API Maroti Shelke, Constables Maroti Shelke, Chagan Raut, B N Thul made the arrest.