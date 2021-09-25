New Taigun SUV launch at Volkswagen Nagpur

Nagpur: The most awaited SUV of 2021 Volkswagen Taigun has been launched at Sadiq Motors,Nagpur. It was unveiled by Mrs. Amina Vali andMr. Sachin Tiwarkhede of Sadiq Motors,Nagpur.

The Taigun is powered by the brand’s globally renowned TSI technology and will be available with two engine options — 1.0L and 1.5L with manual and automatic transmissions informedSachin Tiwarkhede, Business Head of Sadiq Motors, Nagpur.

Taigun mid-size SUV at prices starting from INR 10,49,900 lakh to INR 17,49,900 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV is offered in two distinctive lines of Dynamic, which has variants that are powered by a 1.0-litre engine in Comfortline, Highline and Top Line, and Performance, which has variants powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine in GT and GT Plus.

The Taigun SUV is offered in five colour options of Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel Grey.

It is VW’s first product under its India 2.0 project, through which the VW group had in 2018 announced a target of garnering 5% of Indian passenger vehicles market by 2025.

The Taigun is powered by VW’s globally -acclaimed TSI technology and will be available in a 1.5L TSI EVO engine and 1.0L TSI engine.While the 1.5L TSI EVO will be mated ta a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG transmission, the 1.0L TSI engine will be combined with the 6-speed manual and automatic transmission.