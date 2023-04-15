Sanjay Raut calls on Anil Deshmukh

Nagpur : Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut visited the home of former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Civil Lines on Saturday morning. In this meeting, both the leaders had a closed door discussion excluding their supporters. After the meeting, the two leaders explained that the preparations for the Vajramooth meet. Raut arrived in Nagpur on Friday afternoon. He met the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi and inquired about the preparations for the Vajramooth meeting. Then on Saturday morning he reached to meet Anil Deshmukh.

On this occasion, Deshmukh’s wife Aarti Deshmukh, former MLC Dushyant Chaturvedi were present. Speaking to reporters after an hour-long meeting, Raut said, “It has become difficult to bring Vijay Mallya to India, that’s why opponents are being put in jail.” For Mehul Choksi, the CBI went in a special jet. Nirav Modi is not coming, so how to bring black money, it is the failure of the government.

He also criticised that Nagpur has a culture, an inclusive society, but now marches are being taken out and going to court to prevent the meeting of the opposition party from taking place.

