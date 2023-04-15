Youth makes video of minor girl while bathing bath, nabbed

Nagpur : While a minor girl was taking a bath, a youth residing nearby filmed her while she was taking a bath. The incident took place on Thursday around 12.30 pm under the jurisdiction of Kapil Nagar police station. Cops have arrested the accused. The arrested accused has been identified as Samwell Peter Chacko (28, resident of Kapil Nagar). He is working as a driver in a private vehicle. The victim’s 17-year-old daughter is studying. The accused lives in the residence of the victim girl.

On Thursday around 12.30 pm, the victim minor girl had gone to take bath. The accused was making a video while she was taking a bath. This matter was noticed by the victim girl who was taking a bath. Immediately she informed her family about this. After making a videotape, the accused molested the victim’s minor girl by doing an act that would make her feel ashamed.

Based on the complaint filed by the minor girl victim, Kapil Nagar Assistant Police Inspector Rajendra Yadav has registered a case against the accused under Section 354 (c), sub-section 12 POCSO of the IPC and arrested him. Kapil Nagar police are conducting further investigation. Disaster has been averted as the incident was noticed by the minor girl on time, otherwise there was a high possibility of the accused taking the bath video viral.

