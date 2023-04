Unique celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti on rubble of destroyed monument

Nagpur : Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary was celebrated on the ruins of Ambedkar Bhavan which was destroyed on Friday by Ambazari Dr Ambedkar Sanskrutik Bhavan Bachao Kruti Samiti. A large number of citizens participated on this occasion.

On behalf of the Dr Ambedkar Sanskrutik Bhavan Bachao Kruti Samiti, a two-day joint anniversary programme has been organised here. Adv Pradeep Watore, Adv Shailesh Naranware, Adv Ajay Nikose, Adv Bhagwan Lotane, Adv Kiran Watore were felicitated by giving the book Buddha and his Dhamma on the occasion of greeting Babasaheb on Friday.

On this occasion Kishor Gajbhiye, Balu Gharde, Saroj Agalave, Chhaya Khobragade, Janardhan Moon, Sugandha Khandekar, Ujjwala Ganvir, Taksheela Wagdhare, Usha Buddh, Saroj Dange and others were prominently present. On Saturday afternoon a lecture programme by Yogendra Yadav, the founder of Swaraj India was organised.

