The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Sanjay Kumar Mishra to continue as the director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till September 15.

On July 11, the top court said the third extension to Mishra’s tenure as the ED chief was “illegal” and in violation of its judgment in 2021. It had, however, permitted him to continue in office until July 31 to allow for a “smooth transfer”.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement