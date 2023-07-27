Tragic Toll: Two Lives Lost in Devastating Nagpur Flash Floods

Nagpur witnessed tragic consequences as heavy rainfall measuring 173.7 mm over 12 hours from the early hours of Thursday resulted in flash floods affecting both urban and rural areas of Maharashtra. Sadly, the relentless downpour claimed the lives of at least two people.

The torrential rains caused widespread flooding in the city and surrounding rural regions, leading to the submergence of numerous localities. Prompt action by the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team allowed them to rescue several families who were stranded in these inundated areas.

Advertisement

One of the victims, Prakash Barwe (42), a resident of Shivkrupa Nagar Besa, Nagpur Rural, tragically drowned in Besa Nala. After receiving reports of his disappearance, the local police, supported by SDRF personnel, initiated a search operation to find him.

In Hingna, the situation was equally dire, with the Vena river and a nullah experiencing a significant rise in water levels. The SDRF team successfully rescued 13 stranded individuals, including three children, from Hanuman Nagar area.

The heavy rainfall also inflicted damage on numerous houses across the district. As a precautionary measure, four families from Aalgondi village were relocated to the gram panchayat office, while several other villages remained submerged, facing the harsh realities of the flash floods.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement