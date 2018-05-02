Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Fri, Aug 28th, 2020
    Sanjay Bhatia takes oath as Up-Lokayukata

    – Former Chairman of Mumbai Port Trust Sanjay Bhatia was today sworn in as the Upa-Lokayutka of Maharashtra.

    Mumbai– Maharashtra and Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administerd the oath of office to Bhatia at a brief oath taking ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai (28th August). Principal Secretary to the Governor Santosh Kumar read out the notification of appointment of Sanjay Bhatia.

    Officiating Lokayukta Dr Shailesh Kumar Sharma, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal, Chief Commissioner, Right to Services Swadhin Kshatriya, Additional Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Commissioner of Mumbai Police Parambir Singh and Secretary Law and Judiciary Rajendra Bhagwat were present.

    Sanjay Bhatia has been a Maharashtra Cadre IAS officer of the 1985 batch. He is a Mechanical Engineer and an MBA from the Southern Cross Univeristy, Australia. Bhatia has served as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, Commissioner of Sales Tax and Chairman of MSEB among various other posts.

