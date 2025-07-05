Sandip Joshi elected as MSBA President, Kuchanwar Secretary

Advertisement



Nagpur: Former Mayor of Nagpur and President of Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) MLC Sandip Joshi has been elected as the President of Maharashtra State Basketball Association (MSBA). In the 68-year history of MSBA, for the first time a representative from NDBA has been elected as President of the State association.

While Joshi became the first official from NDBA to be elected as President, NDBA Secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar was elected as Vice-President. The entire body was elected unopposed during the elections held in Mumbai on Friday. Mumbai’s Govind Krishnan Muthukumar has been elected as Secretary and Ibrahim Lakdawla will serve as Treasurer.

According to a press release from NDBA, the BFI reinstated the affiliation of the MSBA on June 27 which had been under dispute for the last six years. On Friday, the MSBA held its AGM and conducted elections to elect its new body for the term 2025-2029. A total of 31 district associations affiliated with MSBA attended the AGM and elections. The returning officer for the elections was Adv Abhishek Salian. The Observers for the election were Shakti Sinh Gohil from the BFI and Pradeep Gandhe from Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA).

In addition to Kuchanwar, the other three vice-presidents of MSBA include Vikrant Patil, S Ramakrishnan and M Venkatesh. Pune’s Lalit Nahata and Amravati’s Jayant Deshmukh have been elected as the two associate secretaries. The new executive members of the MSBA include Shrinivas Sape, Manoj Reddy, Sashikant Nandgaokar and Ashwin Chandel. The four District Representatives of the committee include Ratnagiri, Nanded, Jalgaon and Beed.