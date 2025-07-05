Youth held for indecent exposure during morning walk in Butibori

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a swift operation, Bori Police apprehended a youth for allegedly harassing women by indecently exposing himself near the Datta Meghe Recreation Centre in Butibori.

The incident occurred on the morning of July 2, 2025, around 6:30 am, when two women were on their routine morning walk in a lane opposite the Datta Meghe Recreation Centre. A youth, approximately 20 years old, arrived at the spot on a motorcycle. He stopped in front of the women and shockingly exposed his private parts to them. Terrified by the incident, the women fled the scene.

Shockingly, on July 4, 2025, around the same time in the morning, the same youth reportedly repeated the obscene act in front of the same women. Distressed by the repeated harassment, the women approached Bori Police Station and lodged a formal complaint.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, police began tracing the accused based on photographs available on the women’s mobile phones. The police received information that the accused had been seen near Mahavir Kirana Store. Reviewing CCTV footage from the area, the police obtained a clear image of the suspect.

With the help of informants, the accused, identified as Nishad Aurangzeb Khan (19), a resident of Satgaon, Turkamari, was traced and taken into custody.

Based on the complainant’s statement, a case under sections 78(1), 79, and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Butibori Police Station.