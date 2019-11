Nagpur: Some unidentified miscreants have sneaked inside into Ruling Party Leader in Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Sandeep Joshi’s house and fled with his Innova car on Saturday afternoon.

According to sources, the unidentified accused reportedly gained inside the BJP leader’s house on the pretext of cleaning and later fled with the vehicle.

Joshi has filed a complaint and cops have launched the hunt for the vehicle.

Further details awaited