Nagpur: With an aim to repeat its winning spree post its second T20s’ win against team Bangladesh, Indian team hits the net on Saturday. Both the teams are set face each other in the third T20 at VCA Jamtha Stadium on Sunday.

Team India and Bangladesh stands neck and neck by winning one each of the two T20s that were played before. Headed by captain Rohit Sharma, team India is likely to secure their second win in the Orange City.