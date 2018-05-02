Bharat bhakti over Ram or Rahim bhakti: PM

PM Narendra Modi tweets on the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute case.

“The Supreme Court has delivered its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The verdict should not be looked upon as a victory or defeat. Whether it is Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, this is the time for everyone to consolidate the feelings of Bharat bhakti. I appeal to my countrymen to maintain peace, harmony and unity.”

