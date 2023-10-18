Sana Khan murder case: Accused denied bail by Nagpur court

Nagpur: District and Additional Sessions Judge S S Nagur on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of one of the accused in the Sana Khan murder case, Ravishankar Yadav alias Rabbu Chacha, stating that he may threaten witnesses and obstruct the probe. Sana was allegedly kidnapped and murdered on August 2 this year but the body is still to be found.

Yadav, who has many offences registered against him, was arrested on August 22 this year for allegedly helping Sana’s friend-cum-business partner Amit Shahu in disposing of the body and assisting him while on the run.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Rashmi Khaparde argued that the case is still being probed and Sana’s body is yet to be found. She stated that Yadav’s involvement in the crime cannot be ruled out.

Praying for the rejection of the bail plea, Khaparde also highlighted that the statement of one of the key witnesses is yet to be recorded before the court. Granting relief at this stage would be detrimental to the probe, she said.

The defence counsels had highlighted that initially Yadav was not named in the FIR. The court had further observed that FIR contains only such information which was available initially before the probe could begin.

