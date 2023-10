Central Railway to run 4 special trains for Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas 2023

Nagpur: Central Railway will run 4 one-way special trains Nagpur to Mumbai and Pune & Solapur to Nagpur on special charges to clear the extra rush of passengers during Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas 2023 at Nagpur.

The details are as under-

1) Nagpur-Mumbai LTT One Way Special 20 ICF Coaches

01018 One way Special will leave Nagpur on 24.10.2023 (Tuesday) at 20.00 hrs and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 12.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Nagpur, Ajni, Sindi, Sevagram, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nasik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Composition: 5 Second Sitting, 15 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans (Total=20 ICF Coaches).

2) Nagpur-Pune One Way Special 24 ICF Coaches

01030 One way Special will leave Nagpur on 24.10.2023 (Tuesday) at 23.00 hrs and arrive Pune at 17.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Nagpur,Ajni, Sindi, Sevagram, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar ,Daund Chord Line and Pune

Composition: One AC 2-Tier, Two AC 3-Tier, 13 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans (Total=24 ICF Coaches).

3) Nagpur-Mumbai LTT One Way Special 24 ICF Coaches

01032 One way Special will leave Nagpur on 25.10.2023( Wednesday) at 15.00 hrs and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 08.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Nagpur,Ajni, Sindi, Sevagram, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nasik Road, Igatpuri , Kalyan and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Composition: 24 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans (Total=24 ICF Coaches).

4) Solapur – Nagpur One Way Special 24 ICF Coaches

01029 One way Superfast Special will leave Solapur on 24.10.2023(Tuesday) at 20.20 hrs and arrive at Nagpur at 13.05 hrs next day.

Halts: Solapur, Kurudwadi, Daund, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon ,Wardha and Nagpur

Composition: 24 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans (Total=24 ICF Coaches).

Ticket Bookings of reserved coaches will start from 20.10.2023 (Friday)

