Man murdered for throwing water over another in bar near Nagpur

Nagpur: A man lost his life in a violent altercation at Nand village in Bhiwapur Police Station area in Nagpur district.

The deceased, identified as Dinesh Suresh Chacherkar (35), a resident of Nand in Tehsil – Bhiwapur, met a tragic end in the dispute. Police arrested the accused Chetan Kawdu Chute (25), also a resident of Nand.

The altercation which led to the murder stemmed from a previous quarrel at a beer bar on October 14, where Dinesh and Chetan’s elder brother, Suraj Chute, were involved. Police said the dispute began when Dinesh poured water on Suraj Chute while both were at the beer bar. This act offended Suraj, who confronted Dinesh about the incident. An exchange of words ensued which led to Dinesh pushing Suraj to the ground. After the altercation, Dinesh and his brother returned home, police said.

The situation escalated later in the evening when Chetan, Suraj’s younger brother, arrived near Hanuman Square where Dinesh and his brother were engaged in a discussion at approximately 11.30 pm. He sought to ‘address’ the quarrel between Dinesh and Suraj. Dinesh suggested that they should meet the next day to resolve their differences. However, this suggestion seemed to infuriate Chetan. He took out a knife and brutally stabbed Dinesh in the face and stomach, and fled the scene.

Profusely bleeding, Dinesh was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries. He was referred to a hospital in Nagpur, but he succumbed to the injuries en route, near Umred.

A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Bhiwapur Police and arrested the accused.

