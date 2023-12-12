Samruddhi mishaps due to human errors, CM Shinde informs Assembly

Advertisement

Nagpur: After Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, now the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also blamed human errors for the increase in accidents on the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Replying to the members’ queries during the Question Hour in Assembly, the CM said he had directed PWD Minister Dada Bhuse to personally visit the expressway to find the reasons behind the growing number of mishaps.

“We have reduced the speed limit on it and also installed rumblers every 10km so that the driver should not doze off, particularly in the night. We will also be installing speed guns and making efforts to reduce lane cuttings by the drivers,” Shinde said, adding that about 60-70 lakh vehicles have used the expressway since it was opened on December 11 last year.

Stressing that the government was making efforts to reduce the mishaps on the biggest access-controlled road between Nagpur and Mumbai, Shinde said they were taking the help of artificial intelligence for the purpose. “The Minister Bhuse is regularly visiting the highway and taking stock of the situation to ensure safe travel. Similar accidents used to take place on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the beginning. We then took effective measures like removing black spots”.

After the Buldhana fire accident on the greenfield project which killed 25 people, Fadnavis blamed human and vehicle errors along with over speeding and overtaking for the fatal mishaps on the road. He had also announced installing an intelligent network system on the entire route to prevent the accidents. Both CM and Deputy CM travelled on Samruddhi after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

