Drugs being sold on Instagram, Fadnavis informs Council

Nagpur: Sale of drugs on social media and lure of easy money has led to an increase in supply of narcotics to meet the demand, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

“Drugs are being sold on Instagram. It has become a marketplace for narcotics and courier companies deliver it. We have warned courier companies that this is their responsibility,” said Fadnavis.

The Council was discussing the issue of alleged drug kingpin Lalit Patil and his long stay at Pune’s Sassoon Hospital. Opposition MLCs asked the government if the hospital’s dean will be arrested for his involvement in the case. Fadnavis said, “We have already suspended the hospital’s dean. His suspension is for negligence of duty, but if his connection to the larger drug network comes to fore, then we will act accordingly.”

The Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve asked how these drug factories are functioning. “The raw material required, like methadone, is already monitored, so how do these factories procure it in such a large quantity? I think mephedrone is required by some industries, probably like sugar factories,” said Danve.

Fadnavis, who is also the State Home Minister, said drugs are now being manufactured innovatively. He said “They are nowadays mixing different chemicals and making this stuff. Still we are keeping a track of all such activities.”

Fadnavis added that at micro level as well these drugs are being made, in smaller quantities. “Currently 10 grams of narcotics is considered a commercial quantity, and we will request the Centre to change it to 5 grams,” he informed.

Legislators also raised concern over involvement of foreigners, operating from India, in the drug racket. Fadnavis said “These people actually prefer that we book them in some cases. This way they cannot be deported till the case against them reaches a conclusion.” For those who secure bail, can neither be deported nor put back in jail.

Fadnavis said, “That’s why we are starting detention centres, with one ready at Mumbai. We can’t keep them in jail, but they can be detained at these centres.”

For the Lalit Patil drug case, Fadnavis said, “Any police official found guilty in this case won’t be spared. So far there is no evidence of cops being involved in drug smuggling.”

