CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: Timetable For Classes 10th And 12th Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released date sheets or timetables for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024. As announced by the board earlier, both exams are scheduled to begin on February 15.

The examinations will commence at 10:30 AM (1ST), providing a standardized start time for all exams.

For Class 10th the main exams will commence on February 19, 2024, with Sanskrit, followed by Hindi on February 21, 2024. English will be held on February 26, 2024 and Science on March 2, 2024. Home Science is scheduled for March 4, 2024 followed by Social Science on March 7, 2024. The last two exams are Mathematics on March 11, 2024 and Information Technology on March 13, 2024.

As per the CBSE Class 12th Science Date Sheet 2024, the schedule kicks off on February 22, 2024, with English paper followed by Chemistry on February 27, 2024. Physics takes center stage on March 4, 2024 followed by Mathematics on March 9, 2024. Physical Education is slated for March 12, 2024 and Biology on March 19, 2024. The final exam for Computer Science is scheduled for April 2, 2024.

CBSE board exams 2024: Steps to download date sheets

Go to the website cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Go to the latest@CBSE section and open the Class X or Class XII date sheet section, as required.

Check and download the date sheet.

The board in the past released date sheets 1 to 1.5 months prior to the first examination day.

In 2023, CBSE date sheets were issued in December and exams on February 15. Class 10 final exams ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams ended on April 5. Papers were held in single shifts, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

