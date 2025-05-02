Samruddhi Expressway’s Final Phase Delayed Again; Citizens Express Frustration

Advertisement



Mumbai – The much-anticipated final phase of the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg, often referred to as Maharashtra’s dream project, has once again hit a roadblock. The 76-kilometer stretch from Igatpuri to Amne, which forms the concluding segment of the 701-km expressway, was expected to be inaugurated on May 1. However, the long-awaited launch did not take place.

Sources suggest the delay is due to security concerns following a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. There were speculations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the final phase, but the plan was postponed indefinitely.

The first phase of the expressway was opened in December 2022, and since then, commuters have eagerly awaited the completion of the remaining sections. The final stretch passes through difficult mountainous terrain, which the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) had earlier cited as the reason for construction delays.

Public patience, however, seems to be wearing thin. “We understand it’s a massive project, but repeated postponements have become frustrating,” said a commuter from Nashik. Currently, vehicles traveling toward Nagpur still need to use the older Mumbai-Nashik route, leading to increased travel time and fuel expenses.

The state government and MSRDC claim that work on the final segment is in its final stages. Still, the public now wonders when the official inauguration will finally happen, as no new date has been announced.

Once fully operational, the Samruddhi Expressway is expected to cut travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur to just eight hours, making it one of the most efficient highways in the country. For now, all eyes remain on the final green flag.

