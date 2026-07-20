Published On : Mon, Jul 20th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Five Killed After Ethanol Tanker Rams Car on Samruddhi Expressway Near Wardha

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Wardha: Five people were killed in a horrific road accident on the Samruddhi Expressway near Virul in Wardha district early Monday morning after an ethanol tanker rammed into a car from behind.

According to preliminary information, the car was travelling towards Nagpur when it was hit by the speeding tanker. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car caught fire within moments.

All five occupants were trapped inside the burning vehicle and died on the spot. Preliminary reports indicate that all the victims were residents of Wardha district.

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Following the accident, traffic on the Samruddhi Expressway was temporarily halted to facilitate rescue and investigation operations. Highway Police and emergency response teams rushed to the spot and are currently working to identify the deceased.

The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.

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