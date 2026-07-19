FDA Suspends Ashoka Restaurant’s Food License in Nagpur

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Nagpur: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, has suspended the food license of the well-known Ashoka Restaurant in Sadar, Nagpur, with immediate effect after a food safety inspection uncovered multiple serious hygiene and food safety violations.

According to the suspension order issued on July 18, 2026, the restaurant has been directed to cease all food production, sale, storage and distribution until all deficiencies identified during the inspection are fully rectified.

An inspection conducted by the Food Safety Officer on July 17, 2026, revealed 15 major violations. Officials found moldy cabbage, rotten tomatoes and lemons, widespread cockroach infestation throughout the kitchen and storage areas, greasy floors, damaged refrigerators with faulty gaskets, corroded refrigeration units, leaking ceilings, fungal growth in the vegetable storage room, and poor overall sanitation.

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The inspection also found that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were not being stored or prepared separately. Raw and cooked food was not properly segregated, increasing the risk of cross-contamination. The washroom door opened directly into the kitchen, pest control measures were found to be inadequate, and food packaging materials, chemicals and employees’ personal belongings were not being stored separately.

Officials further noted that a live cockroach was found above the pick-up table in the Chinese kitchen section where food portions were being handled.

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The suspension order also records that during the inspection, the restaurant owner admitted that on July 17, a customer seated at Table No. 12 had reported finding a cockroach in the soup served to them. The authority observed that the presence of cockroaches throughout the establishment, combined with moldy vegetables and unhygienic kitchen conditions, posed a serious risk to public health.

Citing violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, the Designated Officer exercised powers under Section 36(3)(a) and Regulation 2.1.8(4) to suspend the restaurant’s food license in the interest of public health.

The FDA has directed that the restaurant shall not manufacture, store, sell or distribute any food items during the suspension period. Failure to comply with the order may invite further legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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