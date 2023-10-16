Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to be released on Nov 12

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 will get a Diwali release. Yash Raj Films has announced that the third film in the trilogy will be released on November 12.

The calculations behind the date is this: YRF believes that 2023 is the year of ‘Adhik Maas’ which has led to complications regarding festival dates. This year, Monday, November 13 is New Moon/Amavasya and the Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year falls on November 14.

Bhai Dooj is on November 15, giving the film an extended run in this crucial holiday period which will aid in collections through the week.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Film is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

