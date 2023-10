Nagpur: Nagpur swimmer Master Kshitij Channe bagged Gold Medal in sub-junior boys 50 meter backstroke category in recently held 15 the State Level Para Swimming Championship in Mumbai organised by Paralympic Sports Association (Maharashtra).

Kshitij is a student of Pratap Nagar School, Ranapratap Nagar and member of Ambazari Swimming Club and taking swimming training from coach Mr Pramod Sahare.



Kshitij gives credit of his success to parents Vinay & Shweta Channe.

