2 HC judges in Nagpur get death threat, security tightened: Report

Nagpur: Heightened security measures have been implemented around the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court and the residences of two judges in response to a threatening letter received by the Court Registrar a week ago, according to a report in a local English daily.

According to the report, the threatening letter, purportedly carrying the signature of an Amravati politician, warned of a potential bomb attack in the event of an adverse verdict in a civil suit. However, the names of the threatened judges were not disclosed by the HC Registrar who did confirm the receipt of the letter.

The report further noted that the politician was interrogated but vehemently denied any involvement in the death threats, asserting that he was being framed. Additionally, his lawyer, whose name was mentioned in the letter, was also questioned and similarly denied any connection to the threats.

According to Sadar Inspector Sanjay Medhe, formal complaints from the High Court authorities have not been received yet, but investigations have already commenced. The Amravati rural police recorded the statement of the politician, who claimed that this incident was an Opposition conspiracy to tarnish his image.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, in a statement to the English daily, emphasized that they were taking all necessary steps to bolster security for the judges and the court campus. Access to the court premises has been restricted, with only individuals carrying valid identity proofs being allowed entry, and thorough security checks are being conducted, including screening bags and materials carried by litigants, lawyers, and court staff.

The threatening letter was related to a case involving a significant property tax increase in Amravati’s Warud Nagar Parishad, which was challenged in court, and a verdict is still pending. The letter, sent in the name of the politician, allegedly threatened to harm the judges if an unfavourable judgment were delivered. Police are actively searching for the individual responsible for sending the threatening letter.

The safety and security of judges, legal professionals, and court staff is of paramount concern, and the authorities are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring their protection during this period of heightened tension.

