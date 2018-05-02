Salil Deshmukh wins from Metpanjra in PS polls

Nagpur: Salil Deshmukh, son of State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, has won from Metpanjara in the Panchayat Samiti polls in Katol Tehsil. Salil won by margin of 3500 votes.

Polling for 59 seats of Zilla Parishads (ZP) and 116 seats of 13 Panchayat Samitis (PS) in Nagpur district was held on Tuesday with former alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena contesting separately for this battle of might. With around 67 per cent voting, 14,19,708 voters had sealed the fate of 270 candidates of ZP and 497 of PS in this election. The counting of votes and declaration of results is in progress on Wednesday, January 8.

BJP’s Mohan Makde won by 158 votes from Yerkheda ZP Circle. Party’s Ramesh Radke won from Bhilgaon Panchayat Samiti Circle. Radha Agrawal of BJP won from Khat. Party’s Anil Nidhan won from Gumthala ZP Circle by 1304 votes.