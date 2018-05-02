Congress wins 10, NCP 4, BJP 7 in 21 Nagpur ZP Circles

Nagpur: The early trends of results declared in Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Nagpur district showed Congress and NCP marching ahead.

In the 21 Circles out of 58 Circles of Zilla Parishad, Congress has won 10 Circles, NCP 4, BJP 7. Shiv Sena and independents drew nil.

Polling for 59 seats of Zilla Parishads (ZP) and 116 seats of 13 Panchayat Samitis (PS) in Nagpur district was held on Tuesday with former alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena contesting separately for this battle of might. With around 67 per cent voting, 14,19,708 voters had sealed the fate of 270 candidates of ZP and 497 of PS in this election. The counting of votes and declaration of results is in progress on Wednesday, January 8.

In Kamptee ZP Circle, Congress and BJP have bagged two circles each.