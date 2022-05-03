Sakkardhara Police bust black marketing of government ration, 3 arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sakkardhara Police have arrested three persons involved in the alleged black marketing of food grains meant for poor in the Second Capital of the State.

Besides arresting accused identified as Himanshu Deepak Sahu (25), a resident of Juni Shukrawari, Vinod Lakhanram Sahu (24), Dhammadeep Nagar, Yashodhara Nagar, Bhola Mannu Bawankule (25), a resident of Yashodhara Nagar, cops have recovered food grains of 170 sacks (containing 50 kgs each) worth Rs 2.04 lakh in this connection.

Sr PI Sakkardhara Dhananjay Patil, Crime PI Rishikesh Ghadge, PSI Vijay Kashodhan, ASI Sachin Sawarkar Police Constables Chandrakant Kodape, Ramesh Palwe, Police Naiks Vidhyadhar Paunikar, Pankaj Ragatsinghe, Govind Deshmukh conducted the action under the supervision of Zone 4 DCP Noorul Hasan and ACP Pundhalik Bhatkar.

It is pertinent to mention that, despite the continues action from police departments, the rampant black marketing rackets of government ration is not taking hit in the Second Capital of the State.