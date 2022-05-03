Dr Raut unfolds Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s journalism on “World Press Freedom Day”

Advertisement

Nagpur: “Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar had played key roles during his glorious tenures at — Legislature, Executive, Judiciary and the Press — all the pillars of democracy. However, in times where all the pillars of democracy, especially Press is caving in, we need to adopt Dr Ambedkar’s journalism under this adverse time,” said Dr Nitin Raut, Power and Guardian Minister here on Tuesday.

Dr Raut was speaking at “World Press Freedom Day” programme organised by Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Press Information Bureau, Directorate General of Information and Public in association with Nagpur Press Club (NPC) at Press Club Civil Lines.

Elaborating on Dr Ambedkar’s career in journalism, Dr Raut further discussed the qualities of real journalist and urged present journalism students and budding journalists to concentrate on issues focusing people rather than chasing money or fame.