Sakkardara Police Bust Illegal Cattle Confinement

Advertisement



Nagpur: Sakkardara Police rescued five cattle illegally confined for slaughter during a late-night raid in the Bidipeth area on Thursday, May 23.

Acting on a tip-off received during routine patrol around 10:26 PM, officers raided Plot No. 35 and found the animals kept in cruel, unhygienic conditions without food or water. The bovines, valued at ₹50,000, were handed over to the Ujwal Gaurakshan Bahadura shelter for proper care.

Gold Rate 24 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,300/- Gold 22 KT 89,600/- Silver/Kg 98,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The accused, Rohit Ramdas Parteki (28), a resident of the same address, has been booked under Sections 11(1)(c), (j), and (z) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, based on a complaint by Police Hawaldar Rupchand Jaipurkar.

Police confirmed the animals were allegedly confined with the intent of slaughter, and further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement