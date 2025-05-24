Nagpur Advocate Dragged by Drunk Driver at Ajni Square

Advertisement



Nagpur: A shocking case of drunk driving near Ajni Square late Friday night left a city-based advocate seriously injured, triggering public outrage and demands for strict legal action.

The victim, Advocate Syed Mubbashir, was hit and dragged several meters by a speeding WagonR (MH 49 CD 0645), allegedly driven by an intoxicated man. Despite the severe impact, the driver did not stop, recklessly endangering the advocate’s life.

Bystanders at the scene intervened quickly, managing to stop the vehicle and rescue the injured lawyer. He was rushed to Citrizon Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for multiple fractures and other serious injuries.

Police took the driver into custody and registered an FIR at Bajaj Nagar Police Station. However, the accused was reportedly released after being served a notice, sparking criticism over the perceived leniency.

The incident has drawn sharp reactions from the legal fraternity and local residents, who are calling for the immediate arrest of the driver and stricter enforcement against drunk driving.

The case has once again put a spotlight on road safety and the urgent need for stronger deterrents against reckless and intoxicated driving. Citizens are urging authorities to take swift and firm action to ensure justice and prevent future tragedies.

