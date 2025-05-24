Nagpur: Serial Offender Held Under MPDA Act

Advertisement



Nagpur: Acting on orders from the Commissioner of Police, a habitual offender from the Nandanvan area was detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act and lodged in Nagpur Central Jail on Friday, May 23.

The accused, Jainuddin Mohammad Rauf Ansari (38), resident of Galli No. 3 near Badi Masjid, Hasanbagh Kabrastan, had a history of serious crimes including armed robbery, attempted dacoity, illegal arms possession, assault, abuse, theft, and house break-ins. A total of 12 cases had been registered against him.

Gold Rate 24 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,300/- Gold 22 KT 89,600/- Silver/Kg 98,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Despite prior preventive measures, Ansari continued criminal activities, causing fear in the community. A proposal for action under the MPDA Act was forwarded through senior officers of the Sakkardara Division, Zone 4, and South Region.

Following the recommendation, the Commissioner approved his detention under Section 3 of the MPDA Act. He was arrested on May 23 and sent to Nagpur Central Jail.

Police stated that the action was taken to ensure public safety and restore peace in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement