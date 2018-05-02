Sakkardara –I and II ESR cleaning on 17 and 18 Jan

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water (OCW) has started its elevated service reservoir cleaning drive Nehru Nagarzone zone and has planned to clean Sakkardara –I ESR on January 17, 2020 and Sakkardara- 2 ESR on January 18 .

Areas to remain affected due to Sakkardara -I ESR cleaning on Jan 17 are : Bhande Plot, Solankiwadi, Sonzari Nagar, Gawandipura, Areas to remain affected due to Sakkardara -2 ESR cleaning on Jan 18 are : Jawahar Nagar, Chakradhar Nagar, Old subhedar, Bank colony, Raghuji Nagar, Survey lay-out, Bhosle nagar.

NMC-OCW has appealed people from the affected ESR areas to store sufficient water for their use. Water supply through tankers in affected areas will also be not possible. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. For any other information or complaints regarding water supply please contact NMC-OCW Toll Free Number: 1800-266-9899