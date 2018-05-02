Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jan 15th, 2020

    Sakkardara –I and II ESR cleaning on 17 and 18 Jan

    Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water (OCW) has started its elevated service reservoir cleaning drive Nehru Nagarzone zone and has planned to clean Sakkardara –I ESR on January 17, 2020 and Sakkardara- 2 ESR on January 18 .

    Areas to remain affected due to Sakkardara -I ESR cleaning on Jan 17 are : Bhande Plot, Solankiwadi, Sonzari Nagar, Gawandipura, Areas to remain affected due to Sakkardara -2 ESR cleaning on Jan 18 are : Jawahar Nagar, Chakradhar Nagar, Old subhedar, Bank colony, Raghuji Nagar, Survey lay-out, Bhosle nagar.

    NMC-OCW has appealed people from the affected ESR areas to store sufficient water for their use. Water supply through tankers in affected areas will also be not possible. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. For any other information or complaints regarding water supply please contact NMC-OCW Toll Free Number: 1800-266-9899

    Happening Nagpur
    Rising poet in town
    Rising poet in town
    27th Orange City Craft Mela evokes huge response
    27th Orange City Craft Mela evokes huge response
    Nagpur Crime News
    ‘Angry’ Lab Assistant attacks HoD with acid at Govt Polytechnic in Sadar
    ‘Angry’ Lab Assistant attacks HoD with acid at Govt Polytechnic in Sadar
    Youth kidnaps 16-year old girl in Nandanvan, cops mount search
    Youth kidnaps 16-year old girl in Nandanvan, cops mount search
    Maharashtra News
    इंदू मिल येथे होणाऱ्या डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकरांच्या स्मारकाची उंची वाढवणार – अजित पवार
    इंदू मिल येथे होणाऱ्या डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकरांच्या स्मारकाची उंची वाढवणार – अजित पवार
    वाहनचालकांनी हेल्मेट आणि सीटबेल्टचा वापर करावा – जिल्हाधिकारी शेखर सिंह
    वाहनचालकांनी हेल्मेट आणि सीटबेल्टचा वापर करावा – जिल्हाधिकारी शेखर सिंह
    Hindi News
    आओ निवेश करो, देंगे सुविधाएं : राजस्थान के सीएम अशोक गहलोत की नागपुर उद्यमियों से अपील
    आओ निवेश करो, देंगे सुविधाएं : राजस्थान के सीएम अशोक गहलोत की नागपुर उद्यमियों से अपील
    स्पर्धा धार्मिकता धर्मानुरागी धर्मात्मा बनाने मे लगी है- मनोज बंड
    स्पर्धा धार्मिकता धर्मानुरागी धर्मात्मा बनाने मे लगी है- मनोज बंड
    Trending News
    ‘Angry’ Lab Assistant attacks HoD with acid at Govt Polytechnic in Sadar
    ‘Angry’ Lab Assistant attacks HoD with acid at Govt Polytechnic in Sadar
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Video : सावनेर में हुए मर्डर का मंजर सीसीटीवी में हुआ कैद
    Video : सावनेर में हुए मर्डर का मंजर सीसीटीवी में हुआ कैद
    Trending In Nagpur
    N.L. Yeotkar of NHAI awarded ‘Excellence Award 2019’
    N.L. Yeotkar of NHAI awarded ‘Excellence Award 2019’
    वाहनचालकांनी हेल्मेट आणि सीटबेल्टचा वापर करावा – जिल्हाधिकारी शेखर सिंह
    वाहनचालकांनी हेल्मेट आणि सीटबेल्टचा वापर करावा – जिल्हाधिकारी शेखर सिंह
    Sakkardara –I and II ESR cleaning on 17 and 18 Jan
    Sakkardara –I and II ESR cleaning on 17 and 18 Jan
    Major leakage Pench IV WTP feeder line plugging work started
    Major leakage Pench IV WTP feeder line plugging work started
    आओ निवेश करो, देंगे सुविधाएं : राजस्थान के सीएम अशोक गहलोत की नागपुर उद्यमियों से अपील
    आओ निवेश करो, देंगे सुविधाएं : राजस्थान के सीएम अशोक गहलोत की नागपुर उद्यमियों से अपील
    वीज क्षेत्रात महावितरणचे काम उल्लेखनीय
    वीज क्षेत्रात महावितरणचे काम उल्लेखनीय
    रिकाम्या भूखंडावर स्वच्छता नसल्यास होणार जप्तीची कारवाई : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    रिकाम्या भूखंडावर स्वच्छता नसल्यास होणार जप्तीची कारवाई : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    स्पर्धा धार्मिकता धर्मानुरागी धर्मात्मा बनाने मे लगी है- मनोज बंड
    स्पर्धा धार्मिकता धर्मानुरागी धर्मात्मा बनाने मे लगी है- मनोज बंड
    ‘Angry’ Lab Assistant attacks HoD with acid at Govt Polytechnic in Sadar
    ‘Angry’ Lab Assistant attacks HoD with acid at Govt Polytechnic in Sadar
    RTI shocker: 68,42,736 trees cut in Maharashtra in 5 years
    RTI shocker: 68,42,736 trees cut in Maharashtra in 5 years
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145