Major leakage Pench IV WTP feeder line plugging work started

Nagpur: A major leakage has been developed on the Pench IV WTP feeder line before Wox Cooler office on Koradi Road this afternoon.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water (OCW) have started work to plug the leakage on war footing. A 12-hours emergency shutdown has been announced and pumping from Penh IV Water Treatment Plant has been totally stopped in this regard for excavation and actual plugging of the leakage.

Following this Pench IV WTP shutdown ESRs from Aasi Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Dharampeth Hanuman Nagar and Nehru Nagar zone to remain affected on January 15 evening and January 16 morning. 10 ESR’s to remain affected following emergency shutdown are: Nara, Nari, Jaripatka (Aasi Nagar Zone) , Dhantoli (Dharampeth Zone), Laxmi Nagar (Laxmi Nagar Zone) , Nalanada Nagar, Sree Nagar, Omkar Nagar Old, New and Mhalgi Nagar (Hanuman Nagar), Hudkeshwar and Narsala Village NMC-OCW has appealed people from the affected ESR areas to co-operate. Water supply through tankers in affected areas will also be not possible as the ESR’s will remain totally dry. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

For any other information or complaints regarding water supply please contact NMC-OCW

Toll Free Number: 1800-266-9899