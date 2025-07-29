Safety measures in place at Ambazari, Futala, Gorewada lakes: NMC issues advisory

Advertisement



Nagpur: With the water levels rising in Ambazari, Futala, and Gorewada lakes due to continuous rainfall over the past several days, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has implemented precautionary safety measures at all three locations. In coordination with the District Disaster Management Authority, the NMC’s Fire and Emergency Services Department has installed protective barricades and put up warning signboards for public awareness.



As a preventive step, these measures have been executed under the directives of NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari and under the guidance of Chief Fire Officer Tushar Barahate.

The NMC has appealed to citizens visiting these lake areas to strictly follow all safety instructions. In view of the possibility of heavy rainfall, people are urged to prioritize safety, avoid risky behaviour, and refrain from performing dangerous stunts near the lakes. The civic body has also advised the public to cooperate with fire brigade personnel and follow their guidance at all times.