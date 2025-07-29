Files over beers: Bar in Nagpur becomes office for Govt babus, sparks outrage

Advertisement



Nagpur: In an incident that has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about bureaucratic discipline, government files marked with the seal of the Maharashtra Government were reportedly reviewed and signed inside a beer bar in Nagpur’s upscale Manish Nagar area. The act, captured on camera and exposed by local media on Sunday, has shaken the city’s administrative circles and prompted a high-level investigation.

According to reports, three individuals were seen going through official documents, one of them even signing files, while seated at a table with drinks in front of them. The files, stacked and clearly labelled ‘Government of Maharashtra’, have triggered public outcry and intense speculation about the identity of the individuals and the department to which the documents belonged.

Gold Rate 29 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,300 /- Gold 22 KT 91,400 /- Silver/Kg 1,14,000/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Reacting swiftly to the exposé, State Revenue Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule ordered an immediate probe. “I’ve spoken with the Divisional Commissioner and cyber police. A report has been sought, and visible action will be taken within three days. I am personally monitoring the developments,” Bawankule stated during an interaction with the media in Wardha.

Work on a holiday, and at a bar?

The timing of the incident has further deepened the controversy. The fact that the files were being handled on a Sunday, a government holiday, has fuelled suspicion about the true intent behind the meeting. Sources have hinted that the individuals involved may have included representatives of contractors, possibly attempting to expedite or settle pending payments under the garb of administrative work.

Security camera footage from the bar is now central to the investigation. If examined thoroughly, it may reveal whether the meeting was an isolated lapse in judgment or part of a deeper nexus between officials and private interests.

PWD under scanner

Even as the officials in the video remain unidentified, attention has turned toward the Public Works Department (PWD). The design and format of the files seen in the viral images reportedly match those commonly used by PWD. However, officials haven’t ruled out the possibility that the documents could be from another district or department.

Probe begins

Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari confirmed the launch of a formal investigation. “We have directed police to review the CCTV footage and identify both the individuals and the origin of the files. Once the facts are established, we will initiate appropriate action,” she said.

As questions mount over this highly irregular and potentially unethical conduct, the incident has laid bare the urgent need for stricter checks on how government documents are handled, and where.