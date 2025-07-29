Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th supplementary results out

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday, July 29, announced the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate exam (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate exam (HSC) 2025 supplementary results. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams can check the Maharashtra Board result from the official websites, mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and sscresult.mkcl.org.

While the Class 12 Maharashtra Board supplementary theory exams were held from June 24 to July 16, Class 10 supplementary theory exams were conducted between June 24 and July 8. The Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC supplementary results are announced for all the nine divisional boards, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, and Ratnagiri.

Students can apply online to the concerned divisional board for verification of marks obtained by them in any specific subject (other than category subjects) in the Maharashtra Board supplementary exam results and photocopies of answer sheets and revaluation. The window to apply online will begin on July 30.

To apply online for revaluation of the answer sheet of the June-July 2025 supplementary examination, it is mandatory to first take a photocopy of the answer sheet from the official website of the board and within five working days from the date of receipt of the photocopy, students will be required to apply online to the concerned departmental board by paying the prescribed fee in the prescribed form and following the procedure of revaluation. Students who want to get their answer sheet re-evaluated should contact the concerned departmental board for more information, the board added.

The Board also added that students who appeared for the first time in the June-July 2025 Class 10th and Class 12th examinations and passed in all subjects will be given three consecutive opportunities (February-March 2026, June-July 2026 and February-March 2027) to improve their performance under the Class Improvement Scheme, subject to the provisions.

The Board this year announced the Class 12 HSC results on May 5 and Class 10 SSC results on May 13. In the Maharashtra HSC Result 2025, the overall pass percentage is 91.88 per cent, while in Class 10 SSC result 2025, the pass percentage is 94.10 per cent.

The supplementary exams were held to offer another opportunity to those students who have failed, received an ATKT (Allowed to Keep Term) result, or for those who wish to improve their grades.