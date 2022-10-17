Safety First: FDA ramps up vigil ahead of Diwali festivities in Nagpur

Nagpur: As Nagpurians are all set to celebrate the festival of light — Diwali — for the first time without any Covid restrictions, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) boosted surveillance ahead of the festivities.

To enforce safety standards the FDA has ramped up vigil and initiated several drives to collect samples of high demand eatables during Diwali. The FDA has also urged citizens to check ‘best before date’ to avoid any health hazards for their family and loved ones.

Advertisement

Notably the FDA has already geared up to maintain safety of food standards this festive season, part of which a special drive between August 20 and December 31 has already been in process.

S G Annapure, Joint Commissioner (Food) of FDA informed Nagpur Today that, “To maintain food safety standards during festive season, we have launched a special campaign from August, which will be carried out till Christmas. Ahead of Diwali, our food inspectors will keep a watch on high demand eatables and raw materials. Collecting samples of raw materials like oil, flour, milk and milk products are already in process. Strict action would be taken against those found violating food safety norms,” he said.

Check ‘Best Before Date’:

“While purchasing any raw materials or sweets, citizens should check products’ best before date, batch number and manufacturer properly, as spurious eatables could prove hazards for the health of the people who consume it,” Annapure advised.

Approach us for any irregularity:

“Citizens’ role is actually pivotal when it comes to curb the menace of this inferior quality food from society. Thus, I would like to urge them to approach us if they found any irregularity in the vicinity. One can always contact us on Helpline Numbers: 1800-222365, 0712-2555120. Their grievances will be addressed at earliest,” the Joint Commissioner assured.

– Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement