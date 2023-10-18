Sadar Police Head Constable in ACB’s net for accepting bribe

Nagpur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday nabbed a Head Constable attached with Sadar Police Station for allegedly accepting bribe.

The accused cop has been identified as Jamil Ahmad.

According to ACB sources, Ahmad was demanding money to shield an accused in a criminal case. Following which the complainant approached ACB. After completing the initial investigation, ACB laid a trap on Tuesday and nabbed accused cop Ahmad red-handed while accepting a bribe amount.

Further action is currently underway.

