Festive bonus: 4% DA hike for Central Govt employees, pensioners

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing festive season, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 4 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for Central Government employees and pensioners.

With this decision, the DA for Central Government employees will increase to 46 percent from the existing 42 percent.

The decision will benefit over one crore employees and pensioners. The dearness allowance for employees and pensioners are worked out on the basis of the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) brought out by the Labour Bureau every month. The Labour Bureau is a wing of the Labour Ministry.

Last revision in DA was done on March 24, 2023.

