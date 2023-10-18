Nagpur’s Dr. Kavita Chandak invited to World Homeopathy Congress in Colombia

Nagpur: Well known Homeopathic physician of Nagpur, Dr. Kavita Chandak, is invited to the 76th World Homeopathic Congress to be held at Bogota, Colombia as a keynote speaker.

Dr. Chandak said it is an honour to be the first female homeopath from India to get this invitation and to share her two research papers about 1) Introducing a new 4C approach to deal with Autism and 2) Contribution of homeopathy in a case of cerebral atrophy as well degenerative changes in various organs.

Dr Chandak is going to share the modern trends in homeopathy suitable to the modern era’s so called life style full of pollution, 5G and increased psychosis in society. She will be delivering a pre congress workshop about ADHD, the hyperactivity disorder in children along with its homeopathic solutions. This congress will be held from October 24-28, 2023.

Dr. Kavita Chandak has three Golden Book of World records in her name for treating kidney diseases and mucormycosis. She is serving people in her two clinics in Nagpur and globally through her web clinic. She is an expert in dealing Autism, ADHD and other psychiatric disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar depression, OCD, hysteria etc.

In her research paper about Autism, Dr. Chandak will describe the four steps to select appropriate medicine by considering the physical, mental symptoms of the child and emotional status of the mother during pregnancy. She will share her experience of handling autism successfully with the doctors visiting from different parts of globe.

