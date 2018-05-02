Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Dec 28th, 2019

Sadar flyover ready to open, Mayor Joshi pays visit

Nagpur :The much awaited flyover works in Sadar has reached in final phase and the last leg of patch works is being completed. On Friday city Mayor Sandeep Joshi visited the site and reviewed the project. While the asphalting of road on flyover has been completed, the works on final patch work is going on at war footing level.

The project is currently witnessing the last leg of painting, marking on streets, installation of street lights, electric fitting, sign boards and few other works.

During his visit to Sadar flyover, Joshi was accompanied by Leader of Opposition in NMC Sandeep Jadhav, Standing Committee Chairman Pradeep Pohane, Deputy Mayor Manisha Kothe, corporator Nagesh Sahare, corporator Sunil Hiranwar, corporator Pragati Patil, corporator Sunil Agrawal, Bihari Shivhare, Babli Meshram, Neeraj Agrawal, Neeraj Jaiswal, Amar Khode and others.

Joshi informed that Sadar flyover would soon be dedicated to public at the hands of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on January 2, 2020.

The inaugural ceremony will be attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, state minister Nitin Raut, MLA Vikas Thakre along with all the MLAs of constituencies in Nagpur.

