Published On : Sat, Dec 28th, 2019

Electrician electrocuted to death in Sonegaon

Man-electrocuted

Nagpur: A young electrician was electrocuted to death while working at an apartment building in Sonegaon area here on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Bhayyaji Chaudhari (34), resident of Hirvi Nagar, near Power House. Sunil, along with helper Nitesh Telange, was doing electric fitting work at Arth Apartment building situated at Plot No. 1, CGS Colony in Sonegaon police jurisdiction around 12.30 pm on Friday.

During the work, Sunil was jolted by a powerful shock. He was immediately taken to Padole Hospital where doctors declared Sunil brought dead.

Sonegaon police constable Ishwar, based on information given by Dinesh Pandurang Divane (44) of Ramnagar, registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter further.

