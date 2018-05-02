4 of robbery gang arrested, booty worth Rs 1 lakh recovered

Nagpur : A gang of four members involved in robbery and theft of two wheelers has been arrested by Ambazari police who have recovered stolen mobile and 2 two-wheelers worth Rs 1.05 lakh from their possession. These vehicles were used in committing the crime.

Sheetal Bhate (25), a resident of Pandhrabodi, was waylaid on December 15 at 1.30 pm. She was walking down the road when two youths force stopped her in front of Madrasi Temple and snatched her mobile handset worth Rs 10,000 and fled the spot.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Ambazari police rounded-up Tushar Kamble (19), a resident of Shyamnagar slums, behind Rana Pratap Nagar police outpost, Shubham Mendhe (19), a resident of Lane no. 1, Gopal Nagar, and Rohit Janbandhu (19), a resident of Shyamnagar slums and Prashant Narnaware (21), a resident of village Haladgaon, Umrer tehsil.

During interrogation they admitted to robbing Sheetal. The cops recovered the mobile handset and also seized two twowheeler ‘Pleasure’ (MH31/EB/1173) and a ‘Splendor’ motorcycle.

The case was solved by Sr. PI Vijay Kare, API Ashish Kohale, Sharad Mishra, NPC Santosh Wankhede, Shrikant Uikey, Yogesh Katarpawar, Sachin Bansod and Ankush Ghati.