Sadar Flyover Extension to LIC Square Finally Moves Ahead as Maha Metro Receives Design Bids

Nagpur: The much-delayed extension of the Sadar Flyover towards LIC Square has finally taken a concrete step forward. Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro), the executing agency, has received applications for Detailed Design Consultancy (DDC), paving the way for the preparation of a construction plan.
Long-Pending Urban Concern
Since its inauguration in 2020, the Sadar Flyover has been at the centre of debates over urban infrastructure flaws. Built to decongest traffic along Zero Mile, Sadar, and Kamptee Road, the flyover succeeded in easing traffic toward Kamptee Road. However, the absence of a landing towards LIC Square became a persistent inconvenience.
Vehicles bound for LIC Square were forced to divert through Sadar, worsening congestion in the market area and undermining the project’s purpose.
Political Push and Funding
Local citizens, traders, and commuters had repeatedly demanded the extension. The matter gained momentum in June 2025, when Union Minister Nitin Gadkari acknowledged the design flaw and announced a sanctioned fund of ₹34 crore for the new landing.
Benefits of the Extension
The upcoming extension will provide direct connectivity from the existing flyover to LIC Square, and onwards to Dhantoli, Ramdaspeth, and Ajni. This is expected to:
- Reduce travel time for commuters
- Ease congestion in the crowded Sadar market stretch
- Improve traffic flow across a crucial central corridor of Nagpur
Timeline and Execution
The DDC will include detailed plans for alignment, traffic management during construction, safety measures, and integration with the existing structure.
Once construction begins, the extension project is expected to take 18–24 months for completion.
For thousands of daily commuters, this progress marks an important milestone in addressing one of the city’s most pressing traffic bottlenecks.