Ban on Heavy Vehicle Movement in Nagpur Comes Into Effect; Valid Till October 7

No entry for heavy vehicles between 6 am and 10 pm

Nagpur: Nagpur’s Traffic Branch has begun enforcing a daytime ban on the movement of heavy vehicles within the city limits in an effort to reduce accidents and ease congestion. Starting Monday, heavy vehicles are prohibited from entering city roads between 6 am and 10 pm. The restriction will remain in place until October 7.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Lohit Matani issued the notification and deployed traffic personnel at seven critical points across the city:

New Katol Naka (Sadar zone)

Waddhamna (MIDC zone)

Jabalpur Highway (Ajni zone)

Umargaon

Ramnath City (Indora zone)

Kapsi Bridge (Kamptee zone)

Sai Mandir area

At each of these checkpoints, one officer and three constables have been posted in two shifts to ensure strict enforcement. Barricades have also been installed to block entry points. For the initial three to four days, drivers will be informed about the new regulation. Thereafter, violators will face strict action, police said.

The restriction, however, does not apply to vehicles carrying essential supplies such as petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders, milk, food items, or government service vehicles. Police teams will also monitor alternative and hidden routes often used by heavy trucks to bypass restrictions.

Authorities expect the move to significantly reduce road fatalities and traffic snarls in Nagpur. Statistics show that in the last five years, 422 fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles have been reported, claiming 457 lives.