Adani Power Gets Approval for Gondkhairi Underground Coal Mine in Nagpur

In a major boost to Maharashtra’s energy sector, the Coal Controller Organisation under the Ministry of Coal has granted Adani Power Maharashtra Limited (APML) approval to open its Gondkhairi underground coal mine in Kalmeshwar tehsil, Nagpur district. The permission, issued on September 1, 2025, follows Stage I and II forest clearances received last year.

The Gondkhairi coal block, spread across eight villages including Gondkhairi, Kalambi, Surabardi, and Waddhamna, covers 862 hectares. It holds a net geological reserve of 98.5 million tonnes, with 52.4 million tonnes mineable and 42.9 million tonnes classified as extractable. The coal has been graded as G8, and the mine is projected to operate for 30 years.

Underground Mining with Minimal Land Use

Unlike open-cast mining, which involves large-scale land acquisition, Gondkhairi will adopt longwall underground mining technology. Only 18 hectares (2%) of the lease area will be used for operations and green belt development, while the remaining land remains undisturbed.

A study by IIT Kharagpur confirmed that there will be no surface subsidence, ruling out the need for resettlement or rehabilitation.

Company officials assured that the project will progress with the least ecological impact and maximum safety for nearby communities.

Capacity & Employment Opportunities

The mine will have a rated production capacity of 2.0 MTPA, peaking at 3.0 MTPA. The project is expected to create 863 direct jobs and over 1,600 indirect employment opportunities for locals.

During construction, villagers will benefit from the hiring of tractors, excavators, loaders, and other machinery. Once operational, the mine will boost local businesses, transport services, and small enterprises, thereby raising household incomes.

The project will also contribute to state revenue through royalties, taxes, and duties, while strengthening power supply in Maharashtra.

Eco-Friendly Measures & Community Benefits

Adani Power has pledged a zero effluent discharge system, recycling all mine water for operational use. A 50 KLD sewage treatment plant and a 10 KLD effluent treatment plant will be installed. Surplus treated water will be supplied to nearby villages for agriculture.

To curb dust and enhance greenery, 5,000 saplings of indigenous species will be planted in the early years. Rainwater harvesting structures are also planned in and around the mine area.

Since no blasting will be undertaken, coal extraction will rely on mechanised cutting, keeping noise and vibrations minimal.